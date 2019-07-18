Rodents, mold, and spider webs found in area restaurants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A check of three restaurants in Jacksonville uncovered problems with rodents, mold and pests.

According to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, on the Southside, the Denny's on Dix Ellis Trail is waiting for a follow-up inspection. The restaurant was cited for mold in the ice machine, an employee handling food with their bare hands and food held at the wrong temperatures.

In Northwest Jacksonville, three critical violations were uncovered at the China Wok on Lem Turner Road. Flies and spider webs were just some of the repeat violations in the kitchen. The restaurant passed a follow-up inspection.

On the Westside, six rodent droppings and two dead roaches were uncovered during an inspector's visit to the Zaxby's on Roosevelt Boulevard. The restaurant met inspection standards the next day but officials say it still needs to update an expired license.

