Rutherford & Waltz back bill to preserve Northeast Florida's heritage

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Florida Congressmen John Rutherford and Michael Waltz announced Monday they're backing legislation that would designate parts of Duval, Flagler, Nassau, and St. Johns counties as a National Heritage Area.

The bill, known as the Nation's Oldest Port National Heritage Area Act, would recognize the region for its historical value. It would help preserve historic sites and conservation areas by providing federal support through a network for public and private agencies.

After its introduction Sept. 27, the bill has been referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Under the bill, a nonprofit group would be formed to identify preservation and conservation projects, find funding sources for those projects, and explore ways to educate the public about resources that exist within what would become as the heritage area.

The area would include the St. Johns River, St. Mary's River, and Castillo de San Marco National Monument, among other sites.

"St. Augustine and the entire First Coast is home to countless places of historical significance," Rutherford said. "From rich Native American and African American history to the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the United States, Northeast Florida's cultural heritage sites are deserving of this national recognition that will ensure they exist for future generations."

Added Waltz: "Northeast Florida is filled with natural beauty, historical assets and countless resources we need to preserve. Our area is one of the oldest, most historical areas in our country, so it's important we protect and preserve these areas for visitors and residents."

The St. Augustine Lighthouse and Museum has been selected as the fiscal agent for the heritage area, which means it would receive 10 percent of the funding set aside for the area during its first five years. That funding would offset the costs absorbed by the museum during the heritage area's creation.

