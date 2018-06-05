Salon won't reopen after Nassau County mother's disappearance

YULEE, Fla. - Tangles Hair Salon and Supply, the Yulee hair salon where a Nassau County mother worked before she went missing, announced on Tuesday it will close.

The owners posted the notice on the salon's Facebook page, citing financial troubles and the ongoing law enforcement investigation into Joleen Cummings' disappearance.

"I want to let everyone know, due to the devastating loss of Joleen and lost revenue, we will not reopen," the post said, adding that the leasing company "refuses to work with us."

Cummings, 34, is presumed dead. She was last seen alive leaving work at the salon on State Road 200 on May 12. That's the same day cell phone records indicate her phone was last used.

The mother of three was officially reported missing May 14 by her ex-husband after she failed to show up to pick up the couple's children for Mother's Day, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Her SUV was found the next day parked outside a nearby Home Depot. Her co-worker Kimberly Kessler, who goes by Jennifer Sybert among other aliases, was seen getting out of the vehicle.

Authorities said Kessler, 50, did not have permission to drive the vehicle. While investigators consider her a suspect in Cummings' disappearance, she's currently charged with grand theft auto.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.