School grades rise across Florida

The grades are out for Florida's schools. State education officials and Gov. Ron DeSantis tout "monumental improvement," but gains in Northeast Florida districts are more modest.

Duval County remains a B district, although its scored highest grade ever in the Florida Department of Education measurement -- one percentage point shy of earning an A.

District school grades

St. Johns, Nassau and Clay counties remain A districts. Flagler County improved from a B to an A grade.

Statewide, 1,172 schools received an A, a 31% increase over the 2017-18 school year.

Seven Northeast Florida schools that earned an A this year jumped at least two letter grades: Ortega Elementary, San Jose Prep and Venetia Elementary in Jacksonville; Osceola Elementary in St. Johns, St. Johns Classical Academy in Clay and Fort White High and Richardson Sixth Grade Academy in Columbia.

Two Duval County schools that got an F in 2018-19 saw significant jumps: Somerset Prep earned a B and Hyde Park Elementary earned a C.

Most improved schools in Northeast Florida

"It is a great day for education in Florida and today’s announcement shows we are on a successful trajectory," DeSantis said. "We are resolute in our continued efforts to ensure that Florida students have the chance to receive a world-class education regardless of their circumstance. The ultimate gift we can give future generations is the ability to achieve their life’s ambitions. I appreciate our state’s hard-working educators who made it possible and applaud our students on a job well done."

