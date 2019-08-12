ShotSpotter alerts police to deadly triple shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are investigating a deadly triple shooting that led to a crash in the New Town neighborhood overnight Monday.

Through ShotSpotter technology, officers were alerted around 12:14 a.m. to multiple shots fired at a restaurant on West 5th Street, right off Kings Road. When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot. They directed officers to a third man who was shot in the back seat of a car that crashed on Whitman Street.

Investigators believe all three men were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. They are all between the ages of 17-20 years old.

First responders took the three men to the hospital. The man found inside the car did not survive his injuries.

This is the first of two deadly shootings within hours that officers responded to overnight.

Just after 2 a.m. JSO was called to another shooting in the Paxon neighborhood where a security guard was shot, killed during an arcade room robbery.

