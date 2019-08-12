Security guard shot, killed during arcade room robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A security guard was shot, killed during an arcade room robbery in Jacksonville's Paxon neighborhood.

The robbery took place at High Score Arcade on North Edgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found the security guard was shot during the robbery. Investigators said the two robbers- a man and a woman then ran off.

The security guard was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Several witnesses were questioned by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit.

News4Jax spoke to a man who works next to the game room who did not want to be identified. "I just think they ain't safe no more. A whole lot of foolishness. They’re trying to protect their managers, their owners- and it goes the wrong way. You pray for their family and hope they’re alright."

Anyone with any information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.

This is the second deadly shooting that officers were called to overnight. Just hours earlier, a man was killed in a triple shooting in the New Town neighborhood.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.