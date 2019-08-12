Man wounded in drive-by was 11th person shot in less than 72 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon was at least the 11th person shot in less than 72 hours in Jacksonville.

The latest shooting happened about 12:50 p.m. Monday on East 11th Street near Phoenix Avenue, within a mile range of Kirby-Smith and Matthew Gilbert middle schools.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a man was shot in a yard and then taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the gunfire came from a passing blue Toyota Corolla with no tint and factory rims with two men inside.

By News4Jax records, Monday afternoon's shooting brings the number of people shot since Friday night to at least 11. There were six shootings reported:

A man was shot about 7:30 p.m. Friday on University Boulevard North in the Charter Point neighborhood of Arlington and arrived at a hospital.

A couple of hours later, ShotSpotter notified police of gunfire on McConihe Street in Northwest Jacksonville about 9:30 p.m. Friday and, around the same time, a man took himself to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

On Saturday, a man who had been shot multiple times showed up about 2:30 p.m. at UF Health hospital. The man told officers he left his Dodge Challenger at the Winn-Dixie on Sago Avenue in Oceanway. Officers found his car in the grocery store parking lot with visible bullet holes.

On Saturday night, three men shot on West 22nd Street in Northwest Jacksonville were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

About 12:15 a.m. Monday, three men were shot, one fatally, near a Checkers restaurant on Kings Road in the New Town area.

Less than two hours later, a security guard was shot and killed during an arcade room robbery just after 2 a.m. Monday on Edgewood Avenue North in the Paxon neighborhood.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.