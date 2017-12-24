Teen shot at community center, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 18-year-old was shot in the leg during a "teen party" late Saturday at the Lewis-Cobb Community Center, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officials said.

Police said the man was shot in the leg during a "teen party" that was being held at the community center. The man was taken to UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Numerous bullet casings were found at the scene and are being checked to determine the number of shooters, police said.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.