UF President apologizes for rushing grads off stage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The president of the University of Florida apologized on behalf of his administration for rushing students through Saturday's graduation ceremonies.

As students were called up to receive their diplomas, some stopped to chant and stroll, while a college employee hurried the students across the stage.

Afterward this tweet was sent:

"UF’s president, Kent Fuchs admits the administrator’s behavior was “inappropriately aggressive.”

He went on to apologize saying “the practice has been halted for future ceremonies.”

Some agree that hurrying students across the stage is unacceptable.

Others say they feel graduates should be considerate of fellow students sharing the moment.

In a video, 2018 graduates of the University of Florida are walking across the stage to receive their degrees. Some stop to chant and those appearing to be in fraternities and sororities stroll.

All while a UF employee shoves some of the students across the stage in a hurry.



"I feel like you waited so long, you paid so much money, you should be allowed to do what you want and be able to express yourself," said college student Laura Sanchez.

Laura Sanchez attends UNF in Jacksonville. She said with the cost of tuition and the efforts put in by the students, administrators should respect their moment.

Another UNF student said the strolling and chanting is inconsiderate.

"Maybe you guys should wait until the end because it is cool what they do but I guess the comradery you see they work hard for that," said Elizabeth Colon.

UF’s president is also reaching out to the students involved in yesterday’s incident to apologize to them personally.

