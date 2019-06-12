Man shot while standing outside Northwest Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot while standing outside of his Northwest Jacksonville home early Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the home on Abelia Road near the Moncrief neighborhood.

The man was standing outside his house when another man, dressed in all black clothing, walked up and shot him before running off, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are being investigated.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.