Search for missing Jacksonville girl expands to Alabama

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The search for a missing 5-year-old girl from Jacksonville will extend from Florida to Alabama on Monday, where the girl's mother is originally from.

A spokesman for the Jacksonville Fire Union said members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department's Urban Search and Rescue team will travel westward Monday to continue searching for Taylor Rose Williams. They are scheduled to leave town at 3 p.m.

Multiple sources said they will look in a 30-square mile grid in a rural area in Alabama, where her mother, Brianna Williams, grew up.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said earlier last week that investigators are looking into all possibilities.

The investigation into Taylor's disappearance began at 7:22 a.m. Nov. 6 at a home on Ivy Street where Brianna Williams told police she last saw her daughter in bed the night before. Hundreds of officers, along with K-9 teams and mounted units searched extensively for two days.

Community members spent hours handing out flyers, knocking on doors, and combing through the neighborhood for any sign of the little girl.

At the same time, dive teams and investigators searched a Southside apartment complex where Brianna Williams recently lived.

The sheriff said the mother stopped cooperating with police the second day of the search after detectives pointed out inconsistencies in her story. Sheriff Williams also asked for anyone who had seen Brianna Williams together with her daughter in the last six months to contact call police at 904-630-0500.

Family members in Alabama told News4Jax that Taylor's biological father hadn't seen his daughter in about two years.

In the first few days after an Amber Alert was issued for Taylor, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it received hundreds of tips from the community, but none so far leading to her whereabouts.

Sheriff Williams said last week than Brianna Williams is not considered a suspect in her daughter's disappearance. Police are hoping she will cooperate with the investigation as they work to piece together what happened to Taylor.

Part of Monday's search is centered around Demopolis, Alabama, a small town of about 7,000 people, located just west of Montgomery.

Chief Rex Flowers with the Demopolis Police Department said Sunday that the department is assisting the FBI, SBI and out-of-state agencies in the search of a missing person in and around the Demopolis area. News4Jax is working to confirm if this search is connected to Taylor Williams.

An Amber Alert remains in effect and the reward for information in her case is $4,000.

