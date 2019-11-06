5-year-old's disappearance a chilling reminder of past cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An AMBER Alert issued Wednesday morning has spawned a massive search for a 5-year-old girl reported missing from her Jacksonville home.

Taylor Rose Williams was last seen about midnight at a home on Ivy Street in the city's Brentwood area, police said. Someone called police to report the girl missing after the back door to the home was found unlocked shortly after 7 a.m. She was nowhere to be found.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said it's unclear if the girl wandered away on her own or she was abducted by someone else. While police found no signs of foul play inside the family's home, Waters said it's possible the girl – who's described as 3 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds with brown eyes and black hair – might be in danger because of her young age.

These cases are a parent's worst nightmare. Time seems to slow down as seconds begin to feel like minutes, minutes feel like hours and hours feel like days. In some cases, missing children are found within hours of their disappearances.

That was the case for a 10-year-old who was picked up by two women Aug. 22 while walking home from Argyle Elementary School, triggering a statewide AMBER Alert. It was the same outcome for a 13-year-old boy reported missing by his mother Sept. 22.

Just as often, though, high-profile disappearances result in tragic outcomes. Sadly, these tragedies have played out time and again in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia over the years.

Perhaps the most well-known case is that of Maddie Clifton, an 8-year-old girl reported missing from the Southside neighborhood in 1998. Her body was found underneath the water bed of Josh Phillips, her 14-year-old neighbor, days later. Phillips was later convicted in Clifton's murder.

In 2004, 10-month-old Jay-Quan Mosley and his mother, Lynda Wilkes, were reported missing. Wilkes' body was found burned a week later, but the baby's remains were never found. The boy's father, John Mosley, was convicted of both murders in 2005.

Then in 2007, 6-year-old Christopher Barrios was abducted from his grandmother's home. His body was found seven days later. His rape and murder led to the arrests of David and Peggy Edenfield and their son, George. David Edenfield received the death sentence and his wife got 60 years in prison.

Another high-profile case unfolded just two years later in 2009 when 5-year-old HaLeigh Cummings was reported missing from her Putnam County home. To this day, no one knows exactly what happened to the girl, despite competing theories about who is responsible for her disappearance.

Also in 2009, 7-year-old Somer Thompson was kidnapped while walking home from school in Orange Park. The girl's body was found two days later in a Georgia landfill some 50 miles away. Police zeroed in on Jarred Harrell. Harrell ultimately pleaded guilty and received six life sentences in the case.

Five years later, 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle was abducted while shopping with her mother at a retail store on Jacksonville's Northside. Her abductor befriended her mom and led the girl out of the store. Her body was found the next day. Smith was sentenced to death in the girl's rape and murder.

In 2015, it seemed like the whole city fanned out in search of 21-month-old Lonzie Barton after his mother's boyfriend reported the child missing. The boyfriend, Ruben Ebron, would later lead police to a shallow grave in the Bayard neighborhood where the boy's body had been all along.

Of those eight cases, two of the children's bodies were never found. And in one case, that of HaLeigh Cummings, no one was ever held criminally responsible for her disappearance and presumed death.

