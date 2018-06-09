$8K reward for information in Town Center Parkway shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the quadruple shooting on Town Center Parkway, that resulted in the deaths of three teenagers Jacksonville police said Friday.

The Florida Sheriff's Association partnered with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and First Coast Crime Stoppers to increase the reward by $5,000. Typically, Crime Stoppers offers a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday when someone pulled alongside the victims' car and opened fire, the Sheriff's Office said.

Police identified those killed as Trevon Bullard, 18, of Orange Park; Jercoby Groover, 19, also of Orange Park; and Royale D'Von Smith Jr., 18, of Jacksonville.

Police said at least 30 gangs are operating in the city.

The Sheriff's Office said detectives have determined the teenagers were targeted based on an ongoing dispute between two groups, and the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Sheriff Mike Williams told News4Jax that two of the four men shot have ties to a known gang. Police said at least 30 gangs are operating in the city.

To be eligible for the $8,000 reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

