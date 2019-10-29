Warrant: Jilted spouse masterminded burglary of Jacksonville officer's home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The burglary of a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer's home and theft of her patrol car might have been motivated by her estranged husband's spite.

Bruno Bego, 32, is accused of orchestrating the break-in this month at his wife's home because she wasn't faithful, court records show. His arrest warrant states he told an acquaintance Oct. 12 that his wife would be out of town, that there were guns in the home and where to find her car keys.

Bego is charged with burglary, motor vehicle theft, criminal solicitation to commit burglary and criminal solicitation to commit motor vehicle theft in the high-profile case, according to a copy of the warrant. His bond has been set at $600,000.

The acquaintance, 19-year-old Max Brathwaite, is believed to have passed that information along to Juan Anibal Otero, one of three others charged in the case. Otero and Orialys Santiago-Maldonado, both 20, and Kyler Evans, 24, were arrested Oct. 16 on armed burglary and auto theft charges.

"Bego told the acquaintance that his wife had cheated on him and the victim did not need to be a police officer anymore," the acquaintance told investigators. "Bego told the acquaintance that there would be firearms in the home and the keys to the victim's police vehicle would be on the counter."

The patrol car was found abandoned, but it's unclear what happened to the stolen weapons.

Bego was arrested Oct. 18 on a fugitive warrant in North Carolina, where he works as a Marine Corps recruiter at Camp LeJeune. The staff sergeant previously worked as a recruiter in the Jacksonville area, including at Brathwaite's high school.

Brathwaite was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal solicitation, according to Duval County jail logs. He remains in custody in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.