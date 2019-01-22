Warrant: Swisher manager's husband prepared for 'fall of the US government'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A day before a married couple charged with fraud and embezzlement is scheduled to face a judge, News4Jax has learned a Swisher International tax manager told police her husband forced her to steal money from her employer, according to a warrant.

The charges against Gretchen Camp first surfaced more than a month ago. Shortly after that, charges also surfaced against her husband, Richard Camp.

According to an arrest warrant, Gretchen Camp confessed to Swisher executives that she embezzled under pressure from her husband, saying in part, "...because he wanted more than she could afford to buy on her salary."

Records show Camp was paid about $80,000 per year. According to the warrant, Gretchen Camp told investigators, "...the funds were used to buy significant sums of gold and silver by her husband … due to the fact that her husband is preparing for the fall of the US government."

The warrant shows that Gretchen Camp told investigators the money went to purchase a 460 acre farm in Metter, Georgia. The couple built a cabin on the farm and also purchased farm equipment like tractors.

The warrant reads that Gretchen Camp told police her husband used money to buy "...a significant number of firearms and ammunition." It also states Richard Camp purchased nine vehicles since the first theft and that he's been unemployed for some time.

Investigators believe the couple recently purchased a condo in Fernandina Beach for about $500,000, noting a wire transfer from their joint account, the warrant states.

In late 2017, Gretchen Camp began creating bogus invoices for a company that did not supply services to Swisher International, according to the arrest report. The invoices were paid to a company called Lodge and Anchor, located in Macon, Georgia.

The report says the company is owned by Richard Camp's friend. It's estimated that $4 million has been paid to Lodge and Anchor over the past year.

According to the State Attorney's office, the total loss for Swisher is more than $5 million.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.