Police issue reminder: Wear pants when checking the mail

TANEYTOWN, Md. – For once, it’s not a Florida man making headlines and shaking heads around the country.

In this edition of weird news, we go to Taneytown, Maryland. It’s a small city located in the northwest corner of the state. According to the 2010 census, Taneytown has a population of 6,728.

Tuesday night the Taneytown Police Department posted on social media reminding residents to put on pants before checking the mail. In its apparent final warning, the department also wrote: “You know who you are."

Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning. Posted by Taneytown Police Department on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

The post is on its way to becoming an internet sensation. In the first 12 hours after it was posted, the post was shared more than 1,500 times.