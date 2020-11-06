77ºF

Beach ball-sized jellyfish capable of damaging boats spotted in South Carolina

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Because beach ball-sized jellyfish is exactly what 2020 needs...

Wildlife officials in South Carolina are asking boaters to keep their eyes peeled for an invasive species of jellyfish that can grow to beach ball size and are big enough to damage boats and fishing equipment, CNN reports.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says that it got a report last week of a huge jellyfish in Murrells Inlet, about 25 miles south of Myrtle Beach.

It has been identified as an Australian spotted jellyfish.

“These jellies can form large ‘blooms’ that gobble up fish and shellfish eggs and damage boats and fishing gear,” South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said.

As its name implies, the Australian spotted jellyfish ain’t from around here – but it has been introduced far and wide...

