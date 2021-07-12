Here’s why fish are falling from the sky in Utah

UTAH – It’s raining fish in Utah!

Why? Because it’s a high-flying effort used to restock the great salt lake state’s state lakes!

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources recently used planes loaded with fish to restock around 200 high-elevation lakes in a single week.

The division says it’s a highly effective method with a high survival rate. The fish are dropped because the lakes are not accessible by vehicle and other means of stocking.

That’s been around since the 1950s. The airplane holds hundreds of pounds of water and can drop 35,000 fish in a single flight without reloading.

