What it's like for Jacksonville firefighters to search for one of their own

MAYPORT, Fla. - News4Jax went out on a boat with Jacksonville firefighters as they searched for their fellow firefighter and his friend, both of whom are lost at sea.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain on the boat said Brian McCluney, a firefighter and paramedic with JFRD, is the type of man who would do anything for anyone.

His fellow firefighters said they want to make sure they keep that mentality and do everything they can to bring home McCluney and Justin Walker, a firefighter from Fairfax, Virginia.

The boat that News4Jax went on Tuesday afternoon with JFRD firefighters left from the Mayport boat ramp and went about 6 miles offshore.

Firefighters said the conditions there were good for searching. The water was calm, giving crews good visibility on the water.

Other JFRD crews said they located 24 targets, including a cooler top, in the water Tuesday. The Coast Guard said it was not clear if the cooler top belongs to the two missing firefighters.

When asked if there was anything he would like McCluney and Walker to know, JFRD Capt. William Hood said, "Just know that everyone is out looking for him. We’re not giving up. He’ll be found.”

JFRD said they are going to need more volunteers to assist in the search Wednesday. Boaters can call 904-813-5315 and volunteers can call 904-763-9747. Donations can be made at JFRD.com.

The Coast Guard said it's a "race against time" to make sure McCluney and Walker are brought home safe.

