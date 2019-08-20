What we know & don't know: Firefighters missing at sea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five days into the search for two firefighters lost at sea, the only clue searchers have found is a tackle bag discovered Monday in the waters off St. Augustine that belongs to one of them.

Authorities said Tuesday that rescuers from 20 agencies, as well as volunteers, have covered more than 50,000 miles stretching from Brevard County to South Carolina in search of Brian McCluney of Jacksonville and Justin Walker of Virginia, two friends who did not return Friday from a fishing trip after setting out from Port Canaveral on McCluney’s boat.

"To be clear, we are in a race against time," Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun said Tuesday.

Vlaun said the discovery of McCluney’s tackle bag has helped narrow the massive search, which zeroed in Tuesday on the area surrounding where the bag was found. He said the Coast Guard has three planes and vessels focused specifically on those waters, about 50 miles offshore of St. Augustine. Those efforts are expected to continue Wednesday.

While the conditions outside have been favorable, the ocean’s currents present a continuing challenge for searchers, Vlaud said. He said that’s especially true of the gulf stream, where water moves faster, and eddy currents, which can make things less predictable.

Though he acknowledged that time is of the essence, Vlaun did not say how long the search would carry on. "This is what we do, we like to think we are the best at it," he said. "We are going to continue to throw everything we have at this until we reach a point where we know we can’t be successful."

Below is a list of what we know and don't know so far about the search:

Search effort covers 50,000 square miles

In the hours that have ticked by since the firefighters were reported missing, the Coast Guard, partners from other agencies and volunteers have covered more than 50,000 square miles in a massive search effort that spans from Brevard County, Florida up to the Carolinas. Aircraft are also searching from St. Augustine up to Savannah, Georgia. In addition, private aircraft -- including a Cessna carrying Walker's wife -- have been patrolling the skies for any sign of the firefighters.

Tackle bag helps rescuers pinpoint search

The most notable development in the days-long search has been the discovery Monday of a tackle bag belonging to McCluney. Authorities said the equipment bag was found roughly 50 miles off the shore of St. Augustine, and McCluney's wife is confident the bag is her husband's. Vlaun said the discovery led searchers to focus on that immediate area. The lid to a Styrofoam cooler was found nearby, he said, but there is no link at this point between the lid and the missing boaters.

Ongoing effort remains a 'rescue operation'

Speaking Tuesday, Vlaun said the search for McCluney and Walker remains a "rescue operation," not a recovery mission. But with each day that passes without more clues, the window to find the firefighters closes even more. The captain said the decision to call of a search would be made if it became clear there was no hope of having success, but he noted that it's his call to make. "I would say the next 24 hours are absolutely critical," he said. "We are in a race against time."

Doctor says firefighters' health a concern

It's unclear if the firefighters are still with McCluney's boat, a 24-foot center console, which would be the best-case scenario. Even if they are, they could face health issues including sun exposure, dehydration and malnutrition, UF Health Jacksonville's Dr. Andrew Schmidt said. But more concerning is if they're in the water, which would be more dire. "Anybody exposed to water under 94 degrees after a certain amount of time will experience hypothermia," Schmidt said.

Fate of firefighters' boat a question mark

Authorities do not know what happened to the firefighters' boat. When the search began, McCluney's wife, Stephanie, expressed a personal belief that a mechanical mishap was to blame, saying: "I really am confident it's mechanical failure." Vlaun said the Coast Guard has not ruled out any possibilities, so they're exploring "multiple scenarios." Complicating matters is that the boat was not equipped with an EPIRB, which would help rescuers find them more quickly.

