COVID-19 variants most prevelant among young people

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A high infection rate of the COVID-19 variant of the coronavirus discovered in Britain is prevalent among schoolchildren in Europe and helping to fuel a “robust” uptick in the number of cases and hospitalizations. Experts worry the U.S. could be next if Americans don’t double down on safety measures until more people are vaccinated.

During the vaccine rollout, older populations have been prioritized in Florida. More than 54% of Americans 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control, while more than 75% of that same age group have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

While current vaccines provide protection against the B.1.1.7 variant and a significant percentage of senior citizens are immunized, emergency room physician Dr. Lena Wen said, younger groups are still vulnerable as the variant is more contagious and may cause a more severe iteration of the disease. Research suggests it may also be more deadly.

The B.1.1.7 variant quickly became the most common version of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, accounting for about 60% of new COVID-19 cases in December. It is now the predominant form of coronavirus in some countries.

As of Thursday, the CDC had identified 12,505 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in the U.S. Florida has the most cases, with 2,351. Michigan has the second most with 1,237.

“We’re seeing in places like Michigan that the people who are now getting hospitalized by large numbers are people in their 30s and 40s,” Wen said. “And now we’re even seeing children getting infected in larger numbers, too.”

Florida also leads the nation in other variants, including the B.1.351 -- the so-called South African strain -- and “Brazilian” P.1 variant.

In Florida’s Orange County, officials reported a rise in cases in the 18-to-25 age group in late March and a third of all of the county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations were people younger than 45, according to Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

“We have to think about the B.1.1.7 variant as almost a brand new virus,” Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine told CNN. “It’s acting differently from anything we’ve seen before, in terms of transmissibility, in terms of affecting young people, so we have to take this very seriously.”

Heather Huffman, interim director of the health department for both Duval and Clay counties, said mutations in viruses -- including the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic -- are common and not unexpected.

“That is the nature of how they continue to survive,” Huffman said Monday on The Morning Show. “The way to combat that is to get people vaccinated to where it doesn’t continue to spread and then it doesn’t have an opportunity to create those mutations or variants.”

Doubling down on safety measures -- masking up, social distancing, avoiding crowds -- coupled with quick and efficient vaccinations, can help curb another COVID-19 surge, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Saturday.

“We say it over and over again and we need the local people, we need the governors and the mayors and others to be able to say, ‘We’re not out of it yet,’” Fauci said.

“This is not the time to take your eye off the ball,” Huffman added. “Protect yourself and your family -- all those loved ones around.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.