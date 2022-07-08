Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japans NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

(Eugene Hoshiko, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)