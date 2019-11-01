News

YMCA offers free access for military families in November

By News4Jax.com Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Starting Friday and throughout the month of November, all First Coast YMCA branches will be open and accessible for free to all military families for Military Family Month.  

YMCA said Military Family Month is a way for the "Y" to give back to military families in our communities with a focus on fun, health and wellness.

More Headlines

Guests must check in at the front desk of their local Y branch and sign a waiver in order to participate. 

Jacksonville is home to the third largest military population in the nation, with over 40,000 active duty personnel, 6,000 active reserves and 170,000 veterans. 

For more information, click here

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.