Catty Shack Ranch offering free admission for kids in November

Up to five children can get in free

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Now that’s a ROAR of a deal!

It's Kids Free November at the Catty Shack Ranch.

Up to five children, ages 12 and under, will get free general admission to the ranch with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Offer is valid November 1 – November 30, 2018. No coupon necessary.

Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary

  • 1860 Starratt Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226
  • Phone 904-757-3603

Abu and the Fluffies!

Posted by Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday, October 8, 2020

