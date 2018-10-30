72ºF

MOSH offering free admission for kids in November

Parents can bring up to 5 children

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – MOSH is offering free admission to children during the month of November.

Up to five children, ages 3 to 12, will get free general admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.

No coupon necessary.

This offer cannot be used for special events or combined with any other discounts. This offer is not intended for schools, organizations or associations.

Learn more at www.themosh.org.

WHERE:

Museum of Science & History                   

1025 Museum Circle                     

Jacksonville, FL 32207

