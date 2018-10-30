MOSH offering free admission for kids in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – MOSH is offering free admission to children during the month of November.
Up to five children, ages 3 to 12, will get free general admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.
No coupon necessary.
This offer cannot be used for special events or combined with any other discounts. This offer is not intended for schools, organizations or associations.
Learn more at www.themosh.org.
WHERE:
Museum of Science & History
1025 Museum Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Current exhibit -- Walk down memory lane with MOSH’s Toytopia exhibit
