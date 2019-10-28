Jacksonville Zoo offering free admission for kids in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's "Kids Free November" at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens!

The entire month of November is FREE for children 12 and under!

Up to five children will get free general admission to the Zoo with the purchase of an adult ticket, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said.

Stingray Bay is included in general admission.

For more information, click here.

For a complete list of attractions offering deals for Kids Free November, click here.

No coupon necessary. Adult ticket must be purchased at the zoo -- no online purchases or tickets received from other locations. Membership counts as a paying adult and members can proceed directly to the turnstiles to enter.

