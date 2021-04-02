Looking for an ‘egg’-cellent new pet? Hop over to city shelter for free adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville’s animal shelter is hosting a three-day free adoption weekend for Easter.

Animal Care and Protective Services at 2020 Forest St. says the hunt is over to find your new best friend.

Dogs and cats will be available for adoption free-of-charge thanks to a sponsorship from the Petco Foundation. City license fees may apply.

Adoption hours are:

Friday, April 2 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Make this Easter ‘egg-stra’ special by adopting a new family member,” said ACPS Shelter Manager Marcy Gallo. “All the animals available for adoption this weekend at ACPS could be the best part of your holiday celebration.”

For more information, visit www.coj.net/pets.