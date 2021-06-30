5-day free pet adoption event at ACPS begins today

ACPS is celebrating the 4th of July with free adoptions on all dogs and cats 1 year and older.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Animal Care & Protective Services is celebrating the 4th of July with free adoptions on all dogs and cats one year and older.

The celebration starts Wednesday, June 30th through July 4th.

“Give a deserving pet their independence this 4th of July!” a post by ACPS said.

Learn more at www.coj.net/pets.

NOTE: A City license fee may apply.