5-day free pet adoption event at ACPS begins today

Let Freedom Ring!

Carianne Luter
, Social Media Producer

ACPS is celebrating the 4th of July with free adoptions on all dogs and cats 1 year and older.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.Animal Care & Protective Services is celebrating the 4th of July with free adoptions on all dogs and cats one year and older.

The celebration starts Wednesday, June 30th through July 4th.

“Give a deserving pet their independence this 4th of July!” a post by ACPS said.

Learn more at www.coj.net/pets.

NOTE: A City license fee may apply.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

