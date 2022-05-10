Florida sheriff’s office employee adopts dog recovering from being shot in face

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A dog shot in the face in Flagler County in April has found a new “leash” on life thanks to a member of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Rocky’s adopter was working on April 5 when the sheriff’s office received multiple calls about an animal crying in the “S” section of Palm Coast.

Rocky had suffered a bullet through his snout and bottom lip into his neck and shoulder area and through his left front leg. He had to have staples in his snout, a drain in his neck, a metal pin in his leg and numerous stitches.

Rocky’s owner, 25-year-old Jamier Lee, had left him in a kennel in a bedroom after shooting him, deputies said. Lee was charged with felony animal cruelty and tampering with evidence.

Rocky was turned over to Palm Coast Animal Control, and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office employee -- whose family had been looking to take in another dog -- fell in love with Rocky.

“All the vets said he was a sweet dog and he’d make a full recovery,” his adopter said. “They needed someone to foster him immediately when he was released from the vet following surgery, so he wouldn’t have to go to the shelter. We agreed to take him right away!”

Rocky couldn’t bear weight on his leg and hopped around for short bursts as he’d get tired quickly. After five weeks of being with his new family, he’s made great progress since his trauma and he’s officially been adopted into his fur-ever family.

Rocky enjoys playing in his yard, loves car rides and is enjoying his new home. His wounds are still healing, but he is on his way to making a full recovery.

“I’m glad to see this innocent animal is recovering and thriving,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This poor animal has had a rough start to life, suffering abuse no animal should go through. His story touched the hearts of many in the community, and I’m thrilled to see his progress. Thank you to all the personnel involved in his rescue and to our employee for giving him the second chance he deserves.”