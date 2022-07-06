Got a little (or a lot of) love in your heart? Clay County animal shelter full

Clay County is offering free adoptions through Saturday, July 9, for all dogs over six months old.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The shelter at Clay County Animal Services is full and to help find forever homes for these adoptable dogs, Clay County is offering free adoptions through Saturday, July 9, for all dogs over 6 months old.

If you’re ready to add a new fur baby to your family, consider heading over to 3984 SR 16 W in Green Cove Springs to check out their adoptable dogs.

You can even bring your current furry family members for a play date to make sure they are compatible before adopting.

Clay County Animal Services staff sent a special photo of beloved “Lady” (pictured above on the right). She’s been at the shelter for over a year, and the staff would love to see her find a more permanent home.

Lady is one of the dogs that can be adopted for free through Saturday.

For more information, call the shelter at 904-529-4107 or visit ClayCountyGov.com and select Animal Services under the Community tab.