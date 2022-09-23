ACPS continues to struggle with overcrowding, temporarily limits intake

With overcrowding issues continuing at Animal Care and Protective Services over the last several months, the shelter has announced that it is instituting emergency measures, including placing limitations on dogs entering the shelter to include those that pose a risk to public safety, sick or injured strays, and abuse, neglect, or cruelty cases.

ACPS said despite several successful adoption events, and initiating an appointment-based intake system last month, the number of animals continues to exceed a volume that can be adequately cared for with current staffing and resources.

The shelter said the changes are necessary “for the sake of our animals as well as our staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to care for the segment of the pet population.”

Currently scheduled intake appointments will be processed at their pre-arranged date and time. Each request for admission will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

This temporary limitation to intake will be evaluated weekly and will remain in place until the shelter population is better aligned with the staff and volunteer capacity for care, ACPS said.

During this time Animal Care and Protective Services’ staff will be focusing on the daily care and placement of the more than 300 dogs currently residing in the shelter. The adoption center will remain open 7 days a week. Adoption fees and sterilized reclaim fees will continue to be waived. ACPS will be out in the community for mobile adoptions every weekend during the month of October.

Animal Code Enforcement Officers will continue to provide field services to ensure the safety of people and pets in our community. Concerns with animals in the community can be reported online at myjax.custhelp.com or by calling 904-630-CITY.

If you find a lost pet during this intake restriction, ACPS suggestions the following: