Humane society offers $25 adoptions for 2 weeks in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re planning on adopting a pet soon, you’re in luck. From May 1 until May 15, the Jacksonville Humane Society is offering $25 adoptions to help empty its shelter.

The humane society is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, for the “Empty the Shelters” event. This will be the foundation’s first national Empty the Shelters adoption event of 2023. The event will occur at more than 350 shelters in 45 states.

Since the 2016 start of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters events, nearly 140,000 pets at 605 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada have received second chances. An average of 1,000 shelter pets are adopted daily during each quarterly national event.

During the December 2022 Empty the Shelters adoption event, 146 pets were adopted into their new homes at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

“We are so happy to once again participate in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event,” said Denise Deisler, Jacksonville Humane Society CEO. “The Jacksonville Humane Society has participated in Empty the Shelters adoption events since 2020, and we have seen so many pets join their loving homes during these events. We cannot wait to see more this time!”

All pets are altered, microchipped, and vaccinated prior to adoption. Additional fees such as the city rabies licensing fee, a leash and collar, or a cat carrier may apply.

For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit http://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as http://www.jaxhumane.org.