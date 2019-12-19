Nearly 100 Jacksonville children surprised with bicycle giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 90 children got brand new bicycles on Wednesday evening--thanks to an act of kindness.

The Harvey Bernhardt Foundation surprised the unsuspecting kids at the Museum of Science and History. The children are part of the Jacksonville Police Athletic League and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Westley Bernhardt with The Harvey Bernhardt Foundation says the look on the kids faces make the work that goes into the event worth it.

“It’s not the easiest thing to get, it can be a costly item, but it is something special they can all appreciate,” Bernhardt said. “You know, the smile on that face when they get that bike means a lot.”

Some parents said they would not have been able to get a bicycle for their child otherwise.

“Oh my gosh, this is awesome because this is one of the things on my Christmas list that I know I wasn’t gonna be able to get. It’s really a blessing that they’ll go ahead and be able to enjoy it before Christmas,” said Brittane Dunham.

The bicycle giveaway was made possible by an anonymous donor at The Harvey Bernhardt Foundation.

The Harvey Bernhardt Foundation was started in 2007 after Dr. Harvey Bernhardt passed away. The foundation’s mission is to provide one-time financial assistance for hardship cases.