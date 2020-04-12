Northeast Florida photographer snaps pictures for a cause during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Northeast Florida photographer is helping people smile during this uncertain time.

Kristel Vanderheiden is taking photos of families outside their homes during quarantine.

“Maybe it will bring some smiles to families’ faces, maybe just get them out of the house and help them forget about their struggles,” explained Vanderheiden.

Due to the coronavirus, Vanderheiden said her business is taking a hit.

"Business definitely came to a screeching halt," said Vanderheiden.

However, that is not stopping her from doing what she loves. She is snapping photos of families in their yards from a safe social distance, taking family portraits and candids. It’s part of a bigger, national initiative called the “Front Porch Project.”

“I’m excited to see these families connect over this,” said Vanderheiden.

In return, the photographer is asking for a donation to Feeding America or another charity.

“I don’t care if it’s a dollar, I don’t care if it’s 100 dollars, it’s not my business," said Vanderheiden. "I just thought if I could go to them, take these photos and get them out of the house, get them smiling a little bit and they gave back by donating, ultimately it helps another person or another family in need.”

For more information, visit her Facebook page.