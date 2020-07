JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Catholic Charities of Jacksonville partnered with Farm Share to hold a food pantry on Thursday.

It took place at the Jessie Ball duPont Center on East Adams Street from noon to 6 p.m.

“I’m just picking up some groceries. They’re pretty good about that -- give you stuff you need, not stuff you don’t need,” Roy Shirley told News4Jax.

The pantry was able to serve up to 300 families.