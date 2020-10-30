Positively Jax: Local organization puts kids on ‘Straight and Narrow’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Leofric Thomas Jr.’s “Straight and Narrow Project” aims to make a Positively Jax difference by putting kids on the right path.

Thomas has dedicated himself to helping others and established the organization two years ago.

In that short amount of time, he has mentored more than 4,000 young people, teaching them skills that help them grow and become successful in their respective communities.

Thomas, a mentor, motivational speaker and advocate, does it through education and nurturing. He helps the students by having them take part in a 24-week mentoring initiative that helps develop leadership skills and has them engage in community service projects.

His main goal is to give them the tools they need to succeed.