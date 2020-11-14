5K events around Jacksonville area support mission of Wounded Warrior Project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents across Jacksonville and surrounding areas didn’t let the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic stop them from supporting wounded veterans on Saturday.

They held 5K events from Orange Park to St. Augustine to downtown Jacksonville to raise money for Wounded Warrior Project.

The annual Carry Forward 5K event, sponsored by CSX, drew more than 2,200 people to WWP’s headquarters on Belfort Road last year.

Because of the pandemic, the third annual 5K moved to a virtual setting this year. Participants could host their own 5K wherever and whenever was easiest for them.

And they still can! Interested supporters can still register for Carry Forward at https://carryforward.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

All of the money raised from Carry Forward supports the life-changing programs and services Wounded Warrior Project provides injured veterans and their families, the organization said.