Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by donating to our food drive

News4JAX is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by teaming up with Feeding Northeast Florida for a food drive on Monday.

You can do your part by donating canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, fruit juice and other non-perishable food products to help provide meals for local families in need.

The food drive, part of our ongoing Positively JAX movement, will be held at Channel 4, located 4 Broadcast Place, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. (Directions to WJXT studios)

POSITIVELY JAX: Join the movement & make a difference

Donations can be dropped off the station. And there’s no need to get out of your car — just pop the trunk and volunteers will come and collect your donations.

Sarah Hall, with Feeding Northeast Florida, said giving a little can make a world of difference.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the lines at some of our food pantries. We’re seeing two and three times the amount of people coming for food assistance that we saw before the pandemic started,” Hall said. We’ve hosted five times the amount of distributions to try and get as much food out to people as we possibly can.”

If you can’t make it to the station, you can still support our efforts by donating to Feeding Northeast Florida’s virtual food drive. Just follow the instructions on the food bank’s website.

DONATE: Make a contribution to the virtual food drive

Once there, you’ll be taken to a virtual grocery store where you can shop for the items you’d like to donate, scan them and then check out in no time at all.

We’re proud to support Feeding Northeast Florida, the region’s largest nonprofit food bank, which helps provide millions of meals each year to hundreds of thousands of local families.

This food drive is one of the many ways we strive to be Positively JAX. And this year, we’re taking it a step further by challenging you to do your part to make our community a better place to live.

Join the movement

Positively JAX isn’t just a station brand — it’s a way of life.

That could mean holding the door open for your neighbor, picking up litter on the sidewalk, donating your time or money to families in need, or simply paying it forward at the drive-thru.

It doesn’t matter if your good deeds are big or small. After all, it’s the thought that counts. So whether you organize a beach cleanup or donate unwanted clothes, you’re making a difference in people’s lives.

But these random acts of kindness are only part of it. The other part is letting us know what you’re doing and where. You can share what you’re up to here or by uploading a picture of your deeds to SnapJAX.

Our hope is that your contributions to our community will inspire others to do the same. And we’ll be sharing your stories all year long as part of our commitment to being Positively JAX.