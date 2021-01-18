PHOTOS: News4JAX staff share Positively Jax images

Now more than ever it’s important for us to come together as a community. As part of our 2021 Positively Jax campaign, which aims to share 1,000 good deeds happening in our community, we hosted a food drive Monday with Feeding Northeast Florida. Below you’ll find images from the food drive, along with some other random acts of kindness.

