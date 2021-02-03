Mark your calendars: We’re cleaning up our community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Want to get outside for a change and do your part to make a difference in our community?

Then join us later this month for our Positively Jax Community Cleanup with Beaches Go Green.

We’re going to spend Saturday, Feb. 20, picking up litter at three locations throughout the area.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: News4Jax, Beaches Go Green, you (hopefully!);

What: A cleanup to preserve our natural resources and beautify our community;

When: 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20;

Where: Atlantic Boulevard Beach Access in Atlantic Beach, Oceanfront Park in Jacksonville Beach, Mickler’s Beach Access in Ponte Vedra Beach;

Why: Because it’s a great way to spend the weekend and do our part to make our community a better place to live.

Be sure to bring a mask and a reusable water bottle (in case you get thirsty). Beaches Go Green, a local nonprofit, will provide a glove and receptacle to pick up the litter and trash we come across.

Insiders who find me (Eden) at the Jacksonville Beach location will receive a complimentary reusable River City Live shopping bag (while supplies last). And prizes will be given out at 11:15 a.m.

We're giving away these bags to Insiders who join Eden at our Feb. 20 cleanup in Jacksonville Beach. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

So mark your calendars and join us later this month because together we can make a difference.