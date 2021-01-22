Positively Jax: Help us clean up our community next month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed out on our Positively Jax food drive but still want to make a difference, you’re in luck.

Next month, you’re invited to join our Positively Jax Community Cleanup with Beaches Go Green. We’re welcoming volunteers to help us pick up trash and litter at three sites across the area.

This community cleanup is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. Stay tuned for more specifics as we’re still finalizing details on the locations where these efforts will be focused.

We’ve teamed up with Beaches Go Green, a local nonprofit organization that aims to shine a light on the harmful impact that waste such as single-use plastics has on our natural resources like our oceans.

To get involved or learn more about Beaches Go Green, visit the organization’s website.

Reminder: this cleanup is part of our Random Jax of Kindness campaign. We want to share 1,000 good deeds in our community this year. Sign up and take the pledge to join us on PositivelyJax.com.