Here are some of our favorite Random Jax of Kindness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Packing a homemade lunch for a loved one, sharing a snack with a coworker and picking up litter at a park aren’t just great ways to brighten someone’s day — they’re also a few of the ways you helped us celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day.

This unofficial holiday, celebrated annually on Feb. 17, is all about doing your part, however big or small, to make a difference in your community. The idea is that, since kindness is contagious, your actions will inspire others to give back and pay it forward.

To help spread that message on Wednesday, we asked you to share your good deeds (or Random Jax of Kindness) with us. And you didn’t disappoint. So, without further ado, here are some of our favorites:

For the Winn

We’re tipping our hats to Winn-Dixie, which showed its gratitude to our essential health care workers by donating 500 bags of groceries to Baptist Health and Wolfson Children’s Hospital employees. Besides that, each Winn-Dixie location is giving free bagels and cream cheese to a local school, fire station, police station or organization of their choice. Bravo, Winn-Dixie!

Future leaders

It doesn’t get any better than this. Kaitlyn Walker teaches at Ortega Hills Preschool and when she mentioned Random Jax of Kindness to her class, her students took matters into their own hands. Walker said her students came up with a plan to pick up litter at a nearby park. “This was all their idea,” she told us. “I am so proud of them!” And we couldn’t agree more, Kaitlyn.

Going the extra mile

This next story is where the rubber really meets the road. Lois said her husband Brad was getting his car worked on at G&H Tires & Service when a young woman showed up in need of new tires she couldn’t afford. “Mr. Roger worked with her two afford two new tires (and) my husband walked up to him and paid for her back two tires,” Lois said. “Both men rock.” Agreed!

Our contributions

Where to begin? Our social media producer Carianne Luter was so excited about the homemade lunch and note her fiancée packed for her this morning, she took a photo and posted it on SnapJAX. Not to be outdone, Jennifer Ready shared some fresh cookies and a handwritten note with photojournalist Leeann Walker. Way to go, gang... Now, let’s keep it up!

About Positively Jax

Every month we get to tell you about great things happening in our community through Positively Jax. But this year, we’re challenging you to get involved by helping us document 1,000 good deeds around town. To get involved, sign up and take the pledge to be Positively Jax on PositivelyJax.com. Then share your good deeds with us by uploading photos to SnapJAX or writing us a note about them.