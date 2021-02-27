Farm Share giveaway serving 500 families today while supplies last

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is holding a food giveaway Saturday for 500 local families in need.

Saturday’s distribution is at Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church at 10325 Interstate Center Dr. in Jacksonville.

The nonprofit teamed up with state Rep. Tracie Davis for the drive-thru food giveaway, which began at 9 a.m. and continues while supplies last.

You’ll need to stay in your car to maintain social distance for COVID-19 precautions.

Your vehicle must also have a trunk or a cargo bed. You’ll also need to have on a mask.

Families will be able to get fresh produce and non-perishable canned foods.

Farm Share estimates more than 3.4 million families are food insecure throughout the state of Florida.

Last year alone, Farm Share handed out more than 104 million pounds of food.