The Players donates $50K to help EWC reinstate women’s golf program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A $50,000 donation from The Players Championship will help Edward Waters College reinstate the school’s women’s golf program.
The donation was announced during a news conference Monday.
With the donation, EWC -- Florida’s first private Historically Black College and University -- will become one of two HBCUs in Florida to offer a dedicated women’s golf program. The money will help the school choose a coach, fund student-athlete scholarships and assist with operational expenses.
EWC’s women’s golf program is set to launch in 2022.