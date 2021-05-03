The Players donates $50K to help EWC reinstate women’s golf program

The Players Championship on Monday announced a $50,000 donation to help reinstate women’s golf program at Edward Waters College.

The donation was announced during a news conference Monday.

With the donation, EWC -- Florida’s first private Historically Black College and University -- will become one of two HBCUs in Florida to offer a dedicated women’s golf program. The money will help the school choose a coach, fund student-athlete scholarships and assist with operational expenses.

EWC’s women’s golf program is set to launch in 2022.