Jax Federal Credit Union donates over 23,000 meals to Feeding Northeast Florida

Jax Federal Credit Union President and CEO John Servos and Marketing Specialist Brittany Ezelle proudly show off a $3,700 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida is getting a generous boost thanks to a Positively Jax donation from Jax Federal Credit Union.

The credit union collected 665 pounds of pounds from donations made by employees and members through in-person and virtual food drives. The food drive also raised $3,700 in monetary donations.

Because of these donations, Feeding Northeast Florida will be able to provide approximately 23,174 meals to those struggling to make ends meet throughout the local food bank’s eight-county region.

The food bank provides millions of meals each year to families and individuals throughout Northeast Florida, including 30.8 million meals in 2020 alone, according to the nonprofit group’s website.

Our hats are off to Jax Federal Credit Union and Feeding Northeast Florida for being Positively Jax.