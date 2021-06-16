Best advice from dad: Do what makes you happy

Gabriel McWhorter and his father, Michael, are the third winners of our Celebrate Your Dad contest this month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re celebrating dads all month long by giving away five $250 gift cards in June as part of our Positively Jax “Celebrate Your Dad” campaign.

We are asking you to share the best advice your dad ever gave you (along with a photo of your awesome dad). Then, each week we will randomly pick a winner and announce it on The Morning Show.

The third winners of our Celebrate Your Dad contest are Gabriel McWhorter and his father, Michael.

Gabriel says the best advice his dad ever gave was this: “When you work hard, you accomplish great things. But to also do what makes you happy, and if you do that, then it is your happiness that achieves greatness.”

Gabriel will be taking home a $250 gift card. That means we only have two more gift cards to give away.

