Positively Jax: Volunteering 101 with the United Way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whether you just moved to the Jacksonville area or have lived here your entire life, it can be a challenge finding out how to volunteer.

Fortunately, United Way of Northeast Florida has made it as simple as a few keystrokes and clicks of the mouse.

Erica La Spada, the organization’s manager of volunteer and community engagement, wants the community to know Jacksonville is a great place to become a volunteer. She admits it can be overwhelming because there are so many choices.

RELATED: Celebrating 8 years of Positively Jax | Tips to stay positive in tough times | Join the Positively Jax movement

Ad

“We’re lucky in Jacksonville,” La Spada said. “We have a really robust network of nonprofits here that always need volunteers to expand their capacity to get new experience and to meet needs in the community.”

The United Way of Northeast Florida's volunteer portal makes it easy to find the right opportunity for your family. (Courtesy: United Way of Northeast Florida)

Here’s a quick guide to finding the group that fits you:

Go to the United Way volunteer hub at www.unitedwaynefl.org/volunteer Check the calendar to see which opportunities work with your schedule Look at the different agencies to see if one speaks to your interests Use the filter to narrow your search, like opportunities that might work for the whole family

“It’s probably easy to start with those,” La Spada said. “Those practical things like what kind of distance, do you want to travel, do you want to be within an hour of your home and start with that and then see what’s available.”