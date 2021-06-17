Positively Jax Day: How to have a Positively Jax mindset

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is no doubt the past year has been one of the toughest for people around the world.

Staying positive can be a challenge, even under the best circumstances.

News4JAX spoke with best-selling author and keynote speaker Jon Gordon, whose principles have been used by numerous Fortune 500 companies, professional and college sports teams, school districts, hospitals and non-profits.

Gordon told The Morning Show anchor Bruce Hamilton about ways to keep your mind in a good place.

“Go is in your mind, it is in your heart,” Gordon said. “It’s in the focus of looking forward, not backward we can’t go backwards we have to look forward to what we want to create what is going well in our life, focusing on the positive. And, as you know, this is not about Pollyanna positive, this is not about seeing the world through rose colored glasses. This is knowing that you have the power to overcome the thorns, this is not about ignoring reality. It’s about maintaining optimism, belief and faith in order to create a better reality.”

Asked how paying it forward help people be more positive in their lives, Gordon answered, “When you’re giving to others, when you’re helping others improve, it’s interesting — you improve when you help others grow. It has to do with making a difference in the lives of others. I live by three words that I wrote about in The Carpenter: love, serve, and care. You love others. You serve others, you show you care, you put that out there into the world, it’s amazing how it comes back to you.”