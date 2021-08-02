Partly Cloudy icon
86º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Positively Jax

Farm Share hosting 6 food distribution events this week

Attendees must wear masks and bring vehicles with trunk or cargo space

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: Farm Share, Food Insecurity, Jacksonville, Callahan, Fernandina Beach, Orange Park, Positively Jax
File photo of a Farm Share distribution event in Jacksonville
File photo of a Farm Share distribution event in Jacksonville (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s largest food bank is holding a series of drive-thru food distribution events across Northeast Florida this week for residents struggling to make ends meet.

Farm Share will host a half-dozen such events to provide food-insecure families with fresh produce and non-perishable goods, starting on Wednesday with a food distribution in Jacksonville’s Urban Core.

The nonprofit organization routinely works with farmers to make use of produce that would otherwise go to waste. The goal is to help the nearly 4 million Floridians suffering from food insecurity.

With COVID-19 infections surging in Florida, this week’s events will be drive-thru only to minimize close contact. Face masks are required and attendees must bring a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Below is a list of the events including dates, times and locations:

Greater El-Beth-El Divine Holiness Church

  • Date: Wednesday, Aug. 4, from noon until supplies run out
  • Location: 723 W 4th St., Jacksonville, Fla., 32209

First Baptist Church Callahan

  • Date: Thursday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. until supplies run out
  • Location: 45090 Green Ave., Callahan, Fla., 32011

First Baptist Church of Orange Park

  • Date: Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. until supplies run out
  • Location: 1140 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, Fla., 32073

Brentwood Branch Library

  • Date: Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10:30 a.m. until supplies run out
  • Location: 3725 N Pearl St., Jacksonville, Fla., 32206

MLK Recreation Center

  • Date: Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. until supplies run out
  • Location: 1200 Elm St., Fernandina Beach, Fla., 32034

Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church

  • Date: Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. until supplies run out
  • Location: 2043 Forest St., Jacksonville, Fla. 32204

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.