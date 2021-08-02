Farm Share hosting 6 food distribution events this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s largest food bank is holding a series of drive-thru food distribution events across Northeast Florida this week for residents struggling to make ends meet.
Farm Share will host a half-dozen such events to provide food-insecure families with fresh produce and non-perishable goods, starting on Wednesday with a food distribution in Jacksonville’s Urban Core.
The nonprofit organization routinely works with farmers to make use of produce that would otherwise go to waste. The goal is to help the nearly 4 million Floridians suffering from food insecurity.
With COVID-19 infections surging in Florida, this week’s events will be drive-thru only to minimize close contact. Face masks are required and attendees must bring a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
Below is a list of the events including dates, times and locations:
Greater El-Beth-El Divine Holiness Church
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 4, from noon until supplies run out
- Location: 723 W 4th St., Jacksonville, Fla., 32209
First Baptist Church Callahan
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. until supplies run out
- Location: 45090 Green Ave., Callahan, Fla., 32011
First Baptist Church of Orange Park
- Date: Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. until supplies run out
- Location: 1140 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, Fla., 32073
Brentwood Branch Library
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10:30 a.m. until supplies run out
- Location: 3725 N Pearl St., Jacksonville, Fla., 32206
MLK Recreation Center
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. until supplies run out
- Location: 1200 Elm St., Fernandina Beach, Fla., 32034
Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. until supplies run out
- Location: 2043 Forest St., Jacksonville, Fla. 32204