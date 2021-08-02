Farm Share hosting 6 food distribution events this week

File photo of a Farm Share distribution event in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s largest food bank is holding a series of drive-thru food distribution events across Northeast Florida this week for residents struggling to make ends meet.

Farm Share will host a half-dozen such events to provide food-insecure families with fresh produce and non-perishable goods, starting on Wednesday with a food distribution in Jacksonville’s Urban Core.

The nonprofit organization routinely works with farmers to make use of produce that would otherwise go to waste. The goal is to help the nearly 4 million Floridians suffering from food insecurity.

With COVID-19 infections surging in Florida, this week’s events will be drive-thru only to minimize close contact. Face masks are required and attendees must bring a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Below is a list of the events including dates, times and locations:

Greater El-Beth-El Divine Holiness Church

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 4, from noon until supplies run out

Location: 723 W 4th St., Jacksonville, Fla., 32209

First Baptist Church Callahan

Date: Thursday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. until supplies run out

Location: 45090 Green Ave., Callahan, Fla., 32011

First Baptist Church of Orange Park

Date: Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. until supplies run out

Location: 1140 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, Fla., 32073

Brentwood Branch Library

Date: Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10:30 a.m. until supplies run out

Location: 3725 N Pearl St., Jacksonville, Fla., 32206

MLK Recreation Center

Date: Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. until supplies run out

Location: 1200 Elm St., Fernandina Beach, Fla., 32034

Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church