JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was an exciting day for several families.

Fifteen local children were officially adopted into 11 families during a Halloween-themed ceremony Friday afternoon at the Duval County Courthouse.

Families were decked out in their costumes for the emotion-packed event.

In Duval and Nassau counties, there are approximately 2,000 children in care. Of these children, more than 250 are in foster homes waiting to be adopted by a loving family. For more information, visit FSSjax.org.